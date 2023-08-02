Franklin County seeks housing proposals for tract in Ferrum

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Franklin County and in many other communities, a critical shortage of housing is making it hard for working Virginians to find affordable options.

And now as county leaders try to address that problem, a tract of land near Ferrum College is receiving some fresh attention.

Franklin County has owned the 85-acre tract since the mid-90s.

Proposals included an industrial park and a possible expansion of Ferrum College, but now the focus is on workforce housing.

You won’t find many for sale signs right now as you travel through Franklin County. Especially on existing homes priced below $300,000

Betty Kingery is a real estate broker with Mountain to Lake Realty in Rocky Mount.

“It’s tough. It’s really tough,” Kingery said in an interview Wednesday morning. “So many pent up buyers are out there right now, They’re excited. They’ve been qualified. But when you can’t find affordable housing, it’s really tough for them.”

County leaders believe the property adjacent to Ferrum College could provide an opportunity to address the problem and put county-owned land on the tax rolls.

They’ve issued a request for proposals to bring residential development to the area, with the focus on the county’s workforce.

Steven Sandy is Assistant County Administrator.

“When we’re looking to bring in new businesses, we really need those opportunities for the workers to live here in the community. And currently we don’t have a lot of those opportunities, as well as our teachers and police officers and so forth,” Sandy told WDBJ7. “Just having available spaces and affordable opportunities for housing is something we’re really trying to accomplish with this project.”

Proposals for the property are due September 12.

County leaders hope to select a partner by the end of the year and begin development in 2024.

