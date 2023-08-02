Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - America’s ban on incandescent light bulbs has been a long time coming and, for the most part, it is now a reality.

The rule was issued in 2007, then rolled back by the Trump administration.

It was updated last year by the Biden administration and went fully into effect Tuesday. It bans the sale of most incandescent light bulbs.

The rule requires that light bulbs emit a minimum of 45 lumens of light per watt. Common incandescent light bulbs provide just 15 lumens per watt. By contrast, most LED bulbs will get you 75 lumens per watt or more.

The rule is meant to increase overall energy efficiency, save consumers money on their utility bills and cut planet-warming carbon emissions.

If you still have incandescent bulbs, you can keep using them as long as they work.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction
Wet weather returns on Thursday with chilly temperatures. We warm has we head toward next week.
Nice weather today with more rain tomorrow
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

Latest News

The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew
This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.
Meteor from Perry County
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday. (Source: POOL/CNN/Getty...
Trump to appear in court in 2020 election indictment