“I’ve lost count.” Fatal shootings have doubled in Roanoke since 2018; vigil planned for 2023 victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City has experienced a week full of gun violence and grief - with five people shot and four people killed in the last 8 days. After promises of a crackdown from city leadership - the community is taking action.

“So, I’ve lost count, to be perfectly honest,” explained FEDUP co-founder Renea Taylor.

FEDUP extends support to people who have lost loved ones to violence using guns.

“When we get the information – we immediately start reaching out to the family members,” added Taylor. “Going (and) praying with them, giving resources to them.”

Taylor says they always hope for things to get better, but never imagined it would get worse.

“This has been like an unprecedented amount of gun violence that we are experiencing,” explained Taylor. “Families are impacted by losing younger family members. It’s just been busy and emotionally draining.”

Deadly shootings have doubled in Roanoke, going from 8 in 2018 to 17 in 2023 with four months left in the year.

“Frustrating because we’re seeming to be burying more people than we could ever think, especially this past week,” explained Hill Street Baptist Church Community Outreach Coordinator Darnell Woods

Woods leads efforts aimed at curbing the violence. He says enough is enough.

“If you see something, say something,” added Woods. “It’s not being a snitch or anything. Because that next person that you could be trying to save it could be yourself.”

Question: As a group that works with all these families – what are some of the solutions you guys want to see implemented?

“There’s so many of these students that are below grade level. They’re struggling in school,” responded Taylor. “We need to have a lot more supplemental educational services to get these guys reading, to get these guys able to do math, to make them productive citizens.”

“Have satellite offices throughout the city, especially the hot spots where we are seeing a lot of crime. Where you know the police can go and they can walk the neighborhoods,” responded Woods.

FEDUP is hosting a vigil for all those affected Thursday night. Candles will be lit to honor all the recent victims.

The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. in Melrose Park.

FEDUP is hoping the community fills the park to show support to the families.

