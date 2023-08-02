Martinsville seeks input from residents on arts and culture in the community

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville wants the community to help decide what art and cultural activities to add to the area.

The Martinsville Arts and Cultural Committee is asking residents to complete an online survey. They are seeking feedback on the types of events, performances, and artwork that are important to the community.

The survey will help them choose what kind of art to bring to Martinsville.

“Our economic developers do a great job in bringing business and industry to the area, but arts and culture provides that quality of life that keeps businesses and people in our community,” said Kathleen McEvoy, Chair of the Arts and Cultural Committee. “It’s also a huge beautification asset, as well.”

The survey will be available through the end of August.

