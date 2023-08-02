Roanoke City joins 17,000 other neighborhoods across the country celebrating National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City hosted a dozen block parties on Tuesday evening for National Night Out.

Roanoke police, sheriff deputies and firefighters played games and met with neighborhood residents across the city. One celebration in Northwest had free barbeque and resources available from community partners.

One investigator with the Roanoke Police Department explained it’s important to build relationships as we continue to see more violence happening in the city.

”The goal is that anytime you need something from the police department, we’ve already built that relationship,” Nicholas Comas said.

Roanoke joins 17,000 other neighborhoods across the country celebrating National Night Out, including Pulaski, Vinton and Rockbridge.

