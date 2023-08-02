Roanoke County hosting another Food Truck Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke County held events highlighting food trucks in our hometowns.

500 people attended the launch of the Food Truck Thursday and 350 people attended the second event.

The success has inspired leaders to continue hosting the food-inspired outings.

Thursday, August 3, they will feature:

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Countryman Jamaican Grill

L.A.’s Wings & Things

Roanoke College Food Truck

Star City Sweet Treats

Deb’s Frozen Lemonade

“We started the Food Truck Thursday for the first time this summer, and it’s been a great success so far. We’re looking to grow in that success in our third event series. It’s been great for the folks in the western Roanoke County and Salem to have some different food options,’ explained Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. at Green Hill Park.

North said they are exploring options to have food truck Thursday’s in September and October.

Click here, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.