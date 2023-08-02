Superintendent Graham talks transition to Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rob Graham began his tenure as the superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools in July.

“I wanted the staff to really focus on their health and family first, and then our students second, and then the staff take care of each other third, and then to try to to build a stronger community family than than we already have here in Pulaski County,” he said.

Graham comes to PCPS from Radford City Schools. So far he’s been working to meet the community and staff in the school district ahead of students returning to the classroom this month.

“It’s a unique community in that it’s got a lot of pride, a lot of Cougar pride,” he said. “I was here before from 2003 to 2006 and that hasn’t changed, and then I think there’s just a lot of opportunity in Pulaski. “It’s a good place to be because of what is offered, the economic growth in the community, the pride in the community is just outstanding.”

Graham says right now the focus is on the start of the school year along with identifying the needs of the community.

“Just trying to understand from our community members, from parents, students, staff, just what they feel like the needs are in Pulaski County is so important to us and something that we we really are placing a priority on,” he said.

Graham says there are a lot of similarities between Radford City Schools and Pulaski County Schools, but one of the main differences is the size.

“You do have a larger staff, of course, because you have a larger population of students and getting used to that has taken some time,” Graham said.

Starting this fall he says he’ll be on the sidelines showing his Cougar pride.

“Pulaski has a certainly a tradition of excellence in athletics and I look forward to trying to support that as best I can,” he said.

