Roosky’s Bar & Grill reopens with increased security after shooting caused loss in business

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rooksy’s Bar & Grill is officially back open after being closed for three weeks due to a shooting that led to a drop in sales and customers.

Clifton Barrow decided to open the restaurant in his hometown one year ago.

“Roosky’s is a casual dining, full-service restaurant,” said Clifton Barrow, owner of Roosky’s. “We opened up July of last year. So, we just recently hit our one-year mark. We offer certified Angus beef steaks. It’s all fresh, nothing’s frozen on our menu, as well as smoked ribs and wings.”

Almost one year later, April 29, a shooting in the parking lot took the life of a customer. Over the next two months, sales decreased by 60% forcing them to shut down in July.

“I was hopeful that it was just going to last a few days to a week at most, but the way the dominoes fell, it just kept getting pushed back and pushed back. But, we never lost hope and still kept pushing forward to get these doors back open,” added Barrow.

They reopened their doors Tuesday with new security cameras, added lighting, and an increased police presence at night to encourage customers to return. They also now have reduced hours to help them get back on their feet.

“It was definitely sales-driven. Sales decreased drastically. We tried to stay open as long as we could, but we’ve got countermeasures in place now to keep sales where they are. We’ve cut back where we could to keep these doors open for forever, hopefully,” said Barrow.

They hope to expand their hours in the future.

