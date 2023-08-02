Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction
Wet weather returns on Thursday with chilly temperatures. We warm has we head toward next week.
Nice weather today with more rain tomorrow
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

Latest News

School Traffic Reminders
School Traffic Reminders
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park,...
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A man who abducted a 6-year-old girl and beat her to death two decades ago was put to death....
Missouri man executed for murdering 6-year-old girl in 2002
Master Adrian Compton Jr., 5, remains hospitalized after his father says he was attacked by a...
‘He’s fighting’: 5-year-old recovering after dog attack at uncle’s house