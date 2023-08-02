Birthdays
Suspect wanted for July bank robbery in Danville

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, suspect in Danville bank robbery
Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, suspect in Danville bank robbery(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a bank robbery.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61 of Yanceyville, North Carolina has been named the suspect in the July 20, 2023, robbery at Carter Bank and Trust on South Main Street.

Brown is charged with Robbery, Threats to bomb or damage buildings, and Grand larceny.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact 911 immediately or the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

