Thrift Well opens in up shop in Christiansburg

Thrift Well thrift shop
Thrift Well thrift shop(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new thrift store in Christiansburg has opened its doors to shoppers and is providing opportunities for women recovering from addiction.

Thrift Well is a faith-based shop supporting The Well Women’s treatment facility in Floyd.

All of the store’s proceeds go to The Well. Thrift Well also provides work experience for the women in the program.

“The women in the program go to classes in the morning, and then they come in the afternoons and help sort through things, price things, get it out on the shelves and so it teaches them life skills, teaches them customer service, and so when they graduate their program, the hope is that they’ll be able to use those skills,” Store Manager Maranda Parson said.

The store runs on community donations and support.

