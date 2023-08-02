Touch-a-Truck event supports NRV community

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Home Builders Association’s Touch-A-Truck NRV allows children to become familiar with the area building industry as well as public service careers in the region.

Stephanie Bell, Committee Chair with the NRV Home Builders Association, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us about the many educational opportunities at this event.

She explains this event is more than just exploring trucks and heavy machinery, but also to interact with the people who build, protect, and serve the NRV.

Proceeds from this event go toward the New River Valley Home Builders Association and the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund, which helps fund scholarships to local students to pursue education in construction and the trades, provide charitable contributions to community partners, and fund future workforce development initiatives in the community.

Event Details:

Saturday August 12, 10AM – 3PM

Horn and Siren-Free – 10AM – 12PM

touchatrucknrv.com

