Two arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in North Carolina for a shooting in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has charged Courtney Renee Thomas and Andrew Webb with Attempted malicious wounding, Shooting at an occupied vehicle, and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony.

Early the morning of July 27, 2023, dispatch got a call about a vehicle that had been shot into on Meeks Road in Henry County. The victim reported he was traveling on Meeks Road when someone driving a burgundy vehicle at an unsafe distance started following closely. The victim said the driver passed him and stopped in the road in the 400 block of Meeks Rd.

The victim said he pulled into a driveway on Meeks Rd. to turn around and go the opposite direction, and as he was turning around, he heard four gunshots. His vehicle was hit with bullets. He then drove to Eden, North Carolina, and called 911.

The next day, investigators from Henry County traveled to Rockingham County, North Carolina and found the suspect vehicle and identified the suspects, who both live in Eden. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted with obtaining a search warrant for the suspects’ home and vehicle. While conducting the search, investigators found five guns and ammunition at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held for now in the Rockingham County Detention Center on bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.