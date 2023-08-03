Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Periods of rain move into the region with some rain falling heavily at times.
Periods of rain today with cooler temperatures
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
Court records indicate Roanoke shooting victim had been in truck with shooter
Anthony Texeira mugshot
Man sentenced after offering plea in Roanoke attack against woman
Roosky's Bar & Grill reopens
Martinsville restaurant reopens with increased security after shooting led to loss in business

Latest News

FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday published the draft guidelines on its site,...
China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day
Children younger than 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes of phone time.
China proposes limiting children's smartphone time
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September