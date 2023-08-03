Back-to-school sleep routines important for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a matter of weeks, those early alarms will be ringing again as students head to class, so finding a sleep routine now is essential for back-to-school success.

Carilion Clinic Psychiatrist and Behavioral Medicine Specialist Dr. Abhishek Reddy joined Here @ Home with tips for the bedtime routine.

He explained how much sleep students should be getting and when parents should start the shift in nighttime routines.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.