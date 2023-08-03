Botetourt County Sheriff deputies see a recent increase in car thefts in Daleville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is reminding folks to lock their cars at night and take the keys with them.

This comes after the sheriff’s office has seen a series of car break-ins around the Daleville area.

Deputies say in the Facebook post many of these thefts are crimes of opportunity, meaning the car is unlocked or there are valuables inside.

If you see any suspicious activity or know something about these break ins, please call the sheriffs investigations unit at 540-928-2252.

