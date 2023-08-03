Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County Sheriff deputies see a recent increase in car thefts in Daleville

Deputies are reminding everyone to lock their cars.
Deputies are reminding everyone to lock their cars.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is reminding folks to lock their cars at night and take the keys with them.

This comes after the sheriff’s office has seen a series of car break-ins around the Daleville area.

Deputies say in the Facebook post many of these thefts are crimes of opportunity, meaning the car is unlocked or there are valuables inside.

If you see any suspicious activity or know something about these break ins, please call the sheriffs investigations unit at 540-928-2252.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
A disturbance brings in some showers Thursday and Friday with umbrella weather along with...
Late-week soggy stretch setting up along with a cool down
The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction

Latest News

The park is set to be completed by 2026
Roanoke releases updated design plans for Wasena’s in-river kayak park
Franklin Co. has issued a request for proposals, to develop an 85-acre site in Ferrum for...
Franklin County seeks housing proposals for tract in Ferrum
Franklin County hosting “Fill The Bus” school supply event
Roanoke Wants Answers to Gun Violence
Roanoke Wants Answers to Gun Violence