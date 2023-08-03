Birthdays
County Sales music store celebrates 50 years in Floyd

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - At a time when few record stores remain in business, County Sales is celebrating 50 years in Floyd. And with its new profile as a non-profit, it plans to continue serving music lovers in the New River Valley and around the world.

The town of Floyd has a deep connection to old-time and bluegrass music. Just ask the folks who turn out for the Friday night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store. But there’s another institution up the street that’s also helping to share the music of this region with the world.

Dave Freeman moved County Sales from New York to Floyd in 1973.

Corbin Hayslett first visited the shop as a 12-year-old and now he’s the general manager.

“To come to County Sales as a young person and just see walls and walls of this music, and especially as a young musician who was just hungry to learn every note, every lick, every song that I could, it was just incredible,” Hayslett told us. “It was the pot of gold at the end of the old-timey rainbow.”

It almost didn’t survive changes in the music industry. But today, it operates as a non-profit, supplying old-time, bluegrass and classic country recordings to loyal customers around the world.

Dylan Locke is co-owner of the Floyd Country Store, and director of the non-profit that now operates County Sales.

“Even though it’s more challenging right now, we’re still up for the challenge,” Locke said, “because making sure people have access to these incredible recordings is important to us.”

County Sales is holding a 50th anniversary Open House Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a full schedule of live music, appearances and workshops. The event will pay tribute to County Sales’ legacy, and the people who laid the groundwork for its enduring presence here.

“So we’re excited to invite them back and really celebrate what they did for this business and this community here and around the world,” Locke said.

For more information, click on the following link:

County Sales 50th Anniversary Open House

