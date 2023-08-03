Floyd Country Store TV reaches global audience

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of bluegrass and old-time music know that a visit to the Floyd Country Store is a special experience. And now a pandemic innovation is helping the popular venue share the music with a larger audience.

When COVID-19 kept people from enjoying shows in person, the Floyd Country Store began streaming performances online. And they didn’t stop when the audiences returned.

Dylan Locke is co-owner of the Floyd Country Store.

“We livestreamed everything, and people were tuning in from around the world,” Locke told WDBJ7. “And one of the messages that really stuck in my head was them saying, don’t stop doing this when the pandemic’s over, because we love this. This is amazing.”

You can access Floyd Country Store TV with an app on your phone or streaming service. It carries a monthly or annual fee, and includes live performances each week, along with many hours of archived programming.

