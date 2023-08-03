H.O.P.E. Concert Series continues in Danville to connect with the community through music

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The H.O.P.E. Concert Series will continue in Danville Friday night at 5p.m.

H.O.P.E. is partnering with the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to host the DRHA Village block party on Pleasant View Avenue. H.O.P.E. stands for Healing Oppression through Pure Entertainment.

The free event will feature live performances by three hip-hop artists and a DJ.

There will also be free food, bouncy houses, a $500 giveaway, and prizes for students with good grades and attendance.

“If you can’t relate to them, there’s no way in the world that you’re going to actually be able to understand their needs or what they’re going through,” said David Boyer, Co-Founder of H.O.P.E. “Never mind the fact that you’re not going to be able to bring any type of healing if you don’t know who you’re dealing with, if you’re not able to have a conversation.”

Local healthcare organizations and nonprofits will also be there to provide resources to the community.

H.O.P.E. is in need of volunteers for their upcoming events.

