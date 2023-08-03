Birthdays
Minnick Schools hosts Back-to-School cookout event

Minnick Schools in Roanoke is hosting a cookout event for students and parents.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the first time in a few years that Minnick Schools have hosted a back-to-school event.

What better way to get students riled up for the first day of school than a Back-to-School cookout?

Students, parents, staff, and community leaders will join the fun at today’s event.

Minnick Schools is gearing up to partake in the fun, offering bouncy houses, food, and games.

Grand Home Furnishings donated food items, and the sheriff’s office will flip burgers on the grill.

Minnick Schools Principal says the event will be a good way for students and parents to connect.

“When they see a police officer, right, they like ‘Hey, I met you. I met you that once at that cookout’ or they’ll say ‘Hey, Grand Home Furnishing. What is that? What does that mean for me? Is that a place of employment?” says Minnick Schools Principal, Rebecca Bays. “It’s more than just bringing those stakeholders into us but also for our students to ask what is out there for them.”

Bays says you are welcome to join if you haven’t signed up in advance. The cookout will start at 5 PM.

