Multimedia Consultant (ASSO)

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Work with local business leaders to help them grow through advertising through our full suite of advertising broadcasting products and our broadcast channels. Must be tech-savvy, as you will be educating and selling clients an array of digital solutions. Excellent communication skills and a can-do, team-player attitude are a must. If you have media sales experience, or background/education in business, and see yourself as a high-energy creative individual, this could be your opportunity to make more money and have the satisfaction of helping businesses grow.

- Make face-to-face outside sales visits

- Generate sales leads and close new business

- Provide input on sales promotion ideas

- Retain current clients and develop new business

- Understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients and find ways to help them achieve their objectives through effective advertising

- Computer literacy, knowledge of Microsoft Office

- Strong understanding of both broadcast and interactive sales

- Able to build and maintain relationships

- Able to maximize rates and availability

- Able to execute sales initiatives

- Able to lead and motivate a team of account executives

- Able to manage transactional sales activity for multiple products

- Excellent communication skills are required

- Strong negotiating skills

- Strong organizational skills and prioritizing skills within a fast-paced environment is required

- Able to quickly, accurately, and calmly handle the decision-making process

- A strategic thinker is required; someone who can build and grow a business with leading brand and direct marketers

- Must have the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities

- Must have the ability to make solid business decisions and implement necessary changes

- Good follow-up skills are essential

- Must be a detail-oriented sales professional with excellent project management, presentation, and interpersonal skills

- Ability to communicate effectively is required

- Must represent the company with professionalism and integrity

- Requires strong leadership skills

- Must maintain a high level of confidentiality

- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, yet committed to team environment

- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or a related field is strongly preferred

- Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable.

WDBJ-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior by the first workday.

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

Driver’s License

