Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

No injuries reported in Roanoke County house fire

House fire in Roanoke County.
House fire in Roanoke County.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Roanoke County Thursday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 8:07 a.m. to the 400 block of Hedgelawn Avenue, where they found light smoke showing from the front of a split-level home.

Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the fire, all of whom escaped. Two dogs and a cat were also located safely.

Crews say the fire was controlled in about 15 minutes, and it’s believed the fire started in the kitchen.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the damages at $45,000 and are investigating a cause.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Periods of rain today and some rain may fall heavily at times.
Periods of rain today with cooler temperatures
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
Court records indicate Roanoke shooting victim had been in truck with shooter
Anthony Texeira mugshot
Man sentenced after offering plea in Roanoke attack against woman
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission

Latest News

Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of personal items to go on sale
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the...
Birth control pills recalled amid concerns over effectiveness
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 3, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 3, 2023