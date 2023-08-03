No injuries reported in Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Roanoke County Thursday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 8:07 a.m. to the 400 block of Hedgelawn Avenue, where they found light smoke showing from the front of a split-level home.

Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the fire, all of whom escaped. Two dogs and a cat were also located safely.

Crews say the fire was controlled in about 15 minutes, and it’s believed the fire started in the kitchen.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the damages at $45,000 and are investigating a cause.

