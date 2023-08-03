Pittsylvania County Schools make changes for upcoming school year

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County students and parents will see quite a few changes when heading back to school next week.

On the first day of school next Wednesday, many students will be attending the STEM Academy for the first time. This is the first year that some 9th and 10th graders are able to take classes at the STEM Academy for half a day.

“Our STEM Academy will offer biology,” said Steven Mayhew, Pittsylvania County Assistant Superintendent for Administration. “It’ll offer environmental science, advanced manufacturing career connections, and health sciences courses for our selected 9th and 10th graders. So, that’s the program that we’re excited about.”

Each elementary school also has brand new STEM labs where students can get hands-on learning about coding, engineering, and robotics.

“It’s a great lab that you can have right in your building, you can take the students there, and they can just have their hands on things and have more resources for the teachers to have real-world activities for the students,” added Mayhew.

The Assistant Superintendent says there will now be a School Resource Officer for each of the 10 elementary schools.

“The principals are excited about that, and the teachers are excited about it. These individuals just add so much value to the schools. They engage with students, they engage with the teachers, the community, and it’s a good setup. We know the research shows that having a resource officer at the school increases the safety,” explained Mayhew.

Middle school sports will also kick off for the first time this year, starting with volleyball and basketball.

“Having the opportunity to have an outlet and engage in sports activities keeps them focused. We’re excited about that. We’re starting this way, and we hope to expand it, because we know that’s going to carry on and make all our programs even better and stronger,” said Mayhew.

They plan to begin renovations from the 1% sales tax increase this fall starting with ballistic film to the windows for added security. They will also remove mobile units from schools, add double entrances to each school, and add central air conditioning to all classrooms in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.