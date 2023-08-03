Birthdays
Roanoke City Schools supply drive kicks off August 4

(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Load the Bus for Kids kicks off august 4 at 3 p.m.

Roanoke City Public Schools is teaming up with Roanoke County Public Schools, Salem City Schools - Salem, Virginia, Craig County Public Schools, VA and Walmart to collect school supplies.

August 4, 5, & 6, drop by the Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbrook, or Salem Walmart locations to donate goods or money.

You can also donate online using the Walmart wish list, and supplies will be shipped directly to RCPS. For more information, visit bit.ly/2023LoadtheBus.

