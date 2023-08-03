Roanoke releases updated design plans for Wasena’s in-river kayak park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are coming to Roanoke City’s Wasena Park. More than 50 community members met at the park on Wednesday night to hear about an in-river kayak park.

Parks and recreation is moving forward with design plans for an in-river kayak park. Among the design renderings, the city is prioritizing making it accessible to get to the river.

The planning and development coordinator for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation explained it can be difficult to get down the Greenway paths and cool off in the river.

“Access to the river in general is not great right now,” Katie Slusher said.

The design plans currently have two ADA accessible access points, with possible plans for more down stream of the proposed in-river kayak site. Developers are planning to use the natural flow of the river to create gentle rapids and a white water feature.

Joshua Nichols uses the Greenway often. He expressed his excitement at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I’m a kayaker, so I’m really excited for Roanoke to have some more opportunities to get people outside and on the river,” Nichols said.

Like many Roanoke residents who attended the meeting, Nichols explained he’s hoping the kayak park brings more funding for cleaning up the river.

“Hopefully it’ll bring some more attention to river health and just getting people outside and having more fun,” Nichols said.

The co-owner of Roanoke’s Outfitting and Adventures also attended Wednesday night’s meeting. He explained he looks forward to bringing others to the outdoors.

“We’ll be utilizing it at least three times a month,” Travis Wayne Overstreet II said. “We don’t have to drive an hour and a half to do a class now, and we can do everything in house.”

Roanoke dedicated $3 million in ARPA funding for the project, but developers need $1 million more to carry out design plans. Slusher explained staff are looking for more grant funding to complete the budget.

“I think the unique nature of this project, and particularly the focus on water access, which a lot of funders are really interested in, make it a really strong candidate [for grants],” Slusher said.

The next step is putting in permits for the plans. The time line for this project is flexible, but city officials hope to have it completed by 2026.

