Steppin’ Out returning to downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s annual Steppin’ Out festival returns this weekend. Starting Friday, over 200 vendors will line downtown Blacksburg.

The festival brings in an estimated 30,000 people per year.

“Growing up in the area, this was always an annual tradition for us, it’s kind of a last celebration before the students come back to town, so it’s such a big community event,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc.’s Amelia Tuckwiller said.

There will be three stages for live music all day. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. August 4-5.

Admission to the festival is free.

