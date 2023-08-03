Technical Media Producer

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ, and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce 60.5 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

The #1 station in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market is looking for a technically savvy individual to work in our state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center. The person we hire will direct newscasts in addition to performing duties associated with broadcasting WDBJ7′s television signal. The successful candidate will work directly with the newscast producers and anchors to put together fast-paced live news broadcasts. The individual will be responsible for all technical aspects of the newscast including video, audio, graphics, transitions and camera movements. If you want to work on an incredible team while growing your technical and leadership skills, we want to hear from you.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not limited to):

• Prepare and direct live and pre-recorded productions for WDBJ and WDBJ.com.

• Work with other departments including WDBJ’s newsroom to coordinate and produce top-rated television and digital programs.

• Monitor on-air signals for WDBJ and ingest daily programming and commercials.

• Operate Viz Mosart (including cameras and audio console), Photoshop software, and supporting equipment in WDBJ media control center.

• Occasional operation of Edius and Premiere Pro editing software.

• Regular care and maintenance of equipment and studio.

• Work closely with other departments to meet daily demands as necessary.

• Understanding of FCC program and transmitter logs, and all FCC broadcast regulations.

• Work with ENPS, newsroom computer system.

• Understanding of all equipment in studios and production areas.

• Dedication to care of equipment.

• Work closely with all other departments to meet all daily demands.

• Training of new personnel as assigned.

• Variable work schedule due to changing shifts, turnover, and station projects. Work assignments will at times include mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

• Work with VizRT automation, master control video switcher and NVerzion automation, Adobe Photoshop, and all supporting equipment in Production/Master Control; including the ability to effectively perform at the following: robotic camera operation, audio operation, commercial/promo ingesting, satellite operation, program ingesting/segmenting, and a working knowledge of web production.

• Other Duties as Assigned.

Qualifications/Requirements:

- 6 months to 1 year experience in TV production and/or master control.

Additional Info:

