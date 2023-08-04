Birthdays
Bedford County Public Schools hosts Pack the Bus event at Bedford Walmart

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools is hosting a Pack the Bus event on Friday at Bedford Walmart.

The annual Pack the Bus is gathering school supplies for students for the upcoming school year.

Bedford County Public School partnered with the Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart.

A donation box can be placed at your organization or company or help on the big day! The event accepts monetary donations or donated items from the Bedford County School Supply list.

According to BCPS leaders, when students are well-prepared for the beginning of a new school year, their overall school experience becomes more positive and promising.

“With everything going on right now with inflation and how expensive things can be,” says BCPS Coordinator of Communications & Community Engagement, Kristen Borak. “We shouldn’t let our kids struggle and our teachers struggle and they should have everything they need to have a positive learning experience throughout the school year.”

The event will take place between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Borak says If you know of a family in need, they can pick up a form from Bedford County Department of Social Services or call them for assistance.

“By donating supplies we’re already giving our kids a heads up and a head start on that”

