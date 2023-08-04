Blacksburg gym hosting state competition

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg gym is getting in the competitive spirit for a good cause on August 5.

Fit Body Boot Camp is hosting the Virginia Fit Body Games at Virginia Tech.

Teams from other fit body camps around the region will participate in the competition.

The gym is also raising funds to support Micah’s Backpack to provide healthy meals to kids in need.

“It’s important to test our limits and see what we’re truly capable of as a whole,” Facility Leader Mike Dotson said. “Sometimes when we feel a little bit of pressure, we tend to not respond well to it, but this is where I’m coaching my people up like ‘hey, here’s a moment where you get to shine, you get to really test your skills, and see where you’re at in the competitive realm.’”

The competition starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

The public is invited to watch the competition.

