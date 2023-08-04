Birthdays
Blue Ridge Institute exhibit features paintings by Chris DeMaria

A new exhibit at the Blue Ridge Institute focuses on the working class of Appalachia.
A new exhibit at the Blue Ridge Institute focuses on the working class of Appalachia.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian culture includes much more than music, food and crafts.

A new exhibit takes a distinctive look at the people of the region.

Artist Chris DeMaría lives in Floyd County.

His paintings are now on display at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College.

And his art focuses on the American working class in Appalachia.

“And that’s what I think is special about this exhibit,” said Bethany Worley, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. “These are the people that live here and surround us. And these are the people whose ancestors are from here. So, it’s great to look at this representation of Appalachia.”

“Now we Stand Outcast,” will be on display through September.

Three more exhibits will open in October, in time for the 50th anniversary of the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival.

