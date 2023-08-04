Dana Partin sworn in to serve on Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Montgomery County resident and school board member Dana Partin to serve on the Virginia Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention.

Partin was sworn in August 4 in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

According to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the committee advises on issues relating to the prevention and treatment of juvenile delinquency.

Partin says she hopes to help address mental health needs for our youth.

“It is to protect our youth, and try to make sure that they don’t slip through the cracks and that they get everything they need as far as mental health and other issues related to our youth,” she said.

Partin says her experience on the Montgomery County School Board will help her in this role.

