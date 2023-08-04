‘Every week somebody is dying.’ Community is FED UP with gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 21 people have been killed this year and 17 of those deaths were from gun violence. Days after city officials promised to crack down on violence - people are saying enough is enough.

“We’re tired of the violence and enough is enough – it stops right now,” said FED UP member and Bishop Jamaal Jackson.

With candles in their hands – community members prayed for victims of gun violence and their loved ones.

In a week five people were shot and 4 people were killed in Roanoke.

“This around here is ridiculous – it gotta stop,” said LaCiann Divers. “Like every week somebody is dying. It don’t make no freaking sense.”

Divers lost her son NeSean Divers almost a year ago. She says he was 16 when he was shot and killed while in bed.

“The pain that I feel I don’t wish that on no parent,” added Divers. “This pain missing your child wanting to hear their voice, wanting to smell them, wanting them to call your phone, just fixing them their favorite foods.”

Divers says gun violence has only increased since her son was murdered. Now, she fights against the violence in his memory.

“Anytime something goes on about gun violence. Anytime there’s something said, if I can come and say my son’s name NeSean. I am going to stand up and do that for my baby,” explained Divers.

FED UP Co-Founder Rita Joyce says it was very important to host the community prayer and show unity.

“To make sure that the city understands that we have had enough,” said Joyce. “We are FED UP with gun violence.”

Divers would like to see more investigators hired to solve crimes and wants the community to speak up.

“Because if it was your daddy, your brother, your cousin, your sister, your momma – you would want somebody to say something and give them justice,” said Divers. “Even though it’s not going to bring your family member back – you would want somebody to say something and speak up for them.”

Joyce says the anti-violence group plans to host a vigil in every quadrant of the city.

