HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Beatles versus Stones, a Musical Showdown” is coming to Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For nearly a decade, the Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction have faced off onstage, much to the delight of classic rock lovers.

“Beatles versus Stones: A Musical Showdown” is coming to the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg.

“In the show, we don’t really do each other’s songs, but we do have some mashups while we’re performing together,” says Chris LeGrand.

While LeGrand struts his stuff as the Stones’ Mick Jagger in the tribute band, Satisfaction, Axel Clarke bangs the drums as the Beatles’ Ringo Starr in the tribute band, Abbey Road.

“My dad grew up a huge Beatles fan, so it was always just part of my musical DNA.It was funny joining a Beatles project. Most of the songs were already there in my subconscious. It wasn’t a matter of learning, it was just kind of remembering them,” says Clarke.

Much of the magic behind bringing the two iconic acts to one stage is that it helps bridge the generation gap.

“As far as our show goes, we’re very lucky in that we can appeal to generations of fans. You’ll see grandmothers, sons and daughters, and teenagers coming to these shows. And there’s nothing cooler than seeing a 17 or 18-year-old wearing a Stones or Beatles shirt,” says LeGrand.

Fans can expect two hours of hits, storytelling and costume changes, as the bands carry the audience through a musical timeline.

“I would say if you come to the show and you’re not a Beatles fan, you’ll leave a Beatles fan and if you come not a Stones fan, you’ll leave a Stones fan. If you’re a fan of both, you’re going to get your money’s worth,” says Clarke.

The concert is September 2 at 8 pm at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg.

