Lane and road closures expected on I-81 southbound

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Nighttime lane and ramp closures are expected to start on Friday.

If the weather permits, starting at 8 PM tonight, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 1-42 and 1-40.

During the lane closures, off-ramp exit 1-41 and on-ramp exits 1-41 will be closed.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, traffic patterns will shift. Two lanes will open on a different portion of the roadway.

These lane closures are expected to clear on Saturday morning.

