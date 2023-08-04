Lane and road closures expected on I-81 southbound
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Nighttime lane and ramp closures are expected to start on Friday.
If the weather permits, starting at 8 PM tonight, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 1-42 and 1-40.
During the lane closures, off-ramp exit 1-41 and on-ramp exits 1-41 will be closed.
Once the barrier wall has been moved, traffic patterns will shift. Two lanes will open on a different portion of the roadway.
These lane closures are expected to clear on Saturday morning.
