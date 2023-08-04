More than 200 Ferrum College students take advantage of “Panther Promise”

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The chairs that line the campus of Ferrum College are empty right now, but not for long.

Students are starting to return, and soon the campus will be bustling with activity once again.

The first to move in are student leaders, preparing for freshman orientation next week.

Marcus Neal is a senior from Charlotte, a member of the basketball team and Resident Advisor.

“This is my first year of being an R.A. Like I said, I wanted to be involved as much as I can,” Neal told WDBJ7. Definitely took the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.

Back in April, President Mirta Martin announced the Panther Promise, which offers free tuition to Virginia residents.

More than 200 students, both new and returning are taking part.

“What that tells me is that there is a need that had not been met, had not been filled,” Martin said in an interview. “And as a college of opportunity of Virginia, Ferrum College is meeting that need.”

As a North Carolina resident, Neal wasn’t eligible for the Panther Promise, but he agrees it’s a good thing.

And he’s looking forward to a successful year.

“I love Ferrum from the academic programs to the athletic programs,” he said. “And I’m ready to make a big jump with them.”

Freshmen and transfer students arrive on campus next week, and the rest will return in time for the start of classes August 14th.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.