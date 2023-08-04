Police presence in Northwest Roanoke deemed no threat to the public

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department confirmed with WDBJ7 that a police presence in Northwest Roanoke was due to a search warrant.

6th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW was briefly closed, but is now open.

Police stated that there is no threat to the public.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.