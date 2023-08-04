Birthdays
Police presence in Northwest Roanoke deemed no threat to the public

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department confirmed with WDBJ7 that a police presence in Northwest Roanoke was due to a search warrant.

6th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW was briefly closed, but is now open.

Police stated that there is no threat to the public.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

