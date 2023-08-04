Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pulaski Police ask for help finding teenage girl

Hayley May King, reported missing from Pulaski
Hayley May King, reported missing from Pulaski(Pulaski Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who’s been reported missing.

Haylee May King was last reported seen on Smith Lane in Pulaski about 1 a.m. Friday, August 4. She left her home wearing black shorts and a navy blue t-shirt with a white print on it, as well as a blanket, according to police. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

Click here for more photos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 540-994-8680 (option 1 for dispatch or option 4 for Investigations).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Clouds hang tight through the afternoon. Peaks of sun expected later.
Not as wet today as we are seeing improving conditions
Roosky's Bar & Grill reopens
Martinsville restaurant reopens with increased security after shooting led to loss in business
The park is set to be completed by 2026
Roanoke releases updated design plans for Wasena’s in-river kayak park
House fire in Roanoke County.
No injuries reported in Roanoke County house fire

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Hope Concert Series in Danville
HOPE Concert Series Set for Danville
Not one, but two iconic tribute bands will take the stage at the Historic Academy Theatre in...
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Beatles vs. Stones, a Musical Showdown
Bedford County Public Schools "Pack The Bus" Event
Bedford County Public Schools "Pack The Bus" Event