Rail Yard Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner’s contract extended through 2025-2026 season

Courtesy WDBJ7
Courtesy WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have extended the contract of head coach Dan Bremner through the 2025-2026 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs won their first-ever SPHL Presidents Cup under Bremner last season.

“We’re pleased to sign Dan to this extension,” said team president Mickey Gray, “He’s done a phenomenal job representing our organization on the ice, with the local youth hockey program, and in the Roanoke Valley as a whole. The success we’ve seen on the ice with Dan as our head coach is something we’re looking forward to continuing in the years to come.”

Bremner has been the head coach of the team since 2017. In that time, the Rail Yard Dawgs have yet to miss the playoffs and have made back-to-back championship appearances.

“I’m very grateful for Mickey and the McGinns continuing to believe in me and my vision for this team,” said Bremner, “On the ice we’ve seen growth and improvements every season and I’m looking forward to tackling the challenges we will face defending our championship.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise their championship banner in their season opener on October 20th.

