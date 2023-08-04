Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Ready for something sweet? Honey Festival is headed to Botetourt County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Honey Festival is Saturday, August 19 (National Honeybee Day) in Botetourt County.

The festival is a free, family-friendly event co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and Botetourt Beekeepers Association at Buchanan Town Park from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This isn’t just a honey festival; all regular farmers’ market vendors will be there with local eggs, baked goods, meat, produce and crafts. There will be food trucks, kids’ activities and free tastings.

Guesting on 7@four were Mallory White, President of Botetourt Farmers’ Market, and Sarah Melendy, secretary of the Botetourt Farmers’ Market, beekeeper and vendor.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Clouds hang tight through the afternoon. Peaks of sun expected later.
Warming up this weekend as a few 90s make an appearance
The park is set to be completed by 2026
Roanoke releases updated design plans for Wasena’s in-river kayak park
Roosky's Bar & Grill reopens
Martinsville restaurant reopens with increased security after shooting led to loss in business
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Bedford Pack the Bus
Bedford Pack the Bus
Steppin Out Begins
Steppin Out Begins
Youngkin New Attorney
Youngkin New Attorney
7@four: Sugar Shack
7@four: Sugar Shack
Staunton Plaza purchased
Town of Hurt purchases Staunton Plaza with plans to bring the shopping center back to life