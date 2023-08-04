Ready for something sweet? Honey Festival is headed to Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Honey Festival is Saturday, August 19 (National Honeybee Day) in Botetourt County.

The festival is a free, family-friendly event co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and Botetourt Beekeepers Association at Buchanan Town Park from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This isn’t just a honey festival; all regular farmers’ market vendors will be there with local eggs, baked goods, meat, produce and crafts. There will be food trucks, kids’ activities and free tastings.

Guesting on 7@four were Mallory White, President of Botetourt Farmers’ Market, and Sarah Melendy, secretary of the Botetourt Farmers’ Market, beekeeper and vendor.

