Roanoke Attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Bar, former Roanoke Attorney Robert Edwin Dean II consented to a revocation of his license to practice law in Virginia on July 31, 2023.

After an investigation by the Virginia State Bar, Dean confirmed accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to bar documents, “On June 9, 2021, Respondent texted AZ again asking her if she was looking for a job or something on the side, and suggested they meet again at his office. During that meeting, Respondent offered to provide AZ with gifts and cash in exchange for sexual favors. AZ declined the offer. After she left Respondent’s office, Respondent sent her $500 using a cash app payment. Respondent continued texting AZ and later offered her $1,000 for a massage.”

Dean sent the following statement to WDBJ7:

“At one of the lowest moments of my career, my private life collided with the immense stress of my job, and I acted in a manner that was foolish and out of character. I recognized the need for counseling, and I have obtained help, because the risk of burnout in our profession clearly affected me. At the same time, I voluntarily agreed to step back from the active practice of law to rebalance and out of respect for my colleagues. I am deeply and profoundly sorry to the people who were hurt by my actions. I hope that I can earn your forgiveness as I move forward.”

Dean is required to notify all clients, opposing Attorneys and presiding Judges in pending litigation within the next 14 days.

