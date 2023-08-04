Birthdays
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office focuses on Greenway safety

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with city police to keep an eye on area greenways.

The push for safety comes after a woman was attacked last month in broad daylight while using the Lick Run Greenway.

Lt. Andrew Palmer joined Here @ Home to offer safety tips for people enjoying the outdoors and explained more about how the Sheriff’s Office is stepping up to keep safety in mind.

The Sheriff’s Office is also adding a bike unit and law enforcement unit to help with the safety initiative.

