Steppin’ Out festival hits downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s biggest festival of the year is back again and it’s taking over downtown Blacksburg.

“Every year we come down here, support the local community, have some fun and sell some booze,” said Jason Hudson, co-owner of JH Spirit Company and Steppin’ Out vendor.

“This is probably our 20 or 25th year doing this,” said Mark Skidmore, owner of Sticks and Stitches and Steppin’ Out vendor. “This is something my wife and I got into in the early ‘90s and we just enjoy doing these festivals.”

This year’s Steppin’ Out has around 275 vendors.

“We make friends with a lot of these vendors, we’ve been beside them for years and years and we’ve had some that have passed on and we make new friends and it’s fun, it’s like a family,” Skidmore said.

Organizers of the festival say this two-day event brings in around 30,000 people each year.

“There’s nothing better than seeing old friends, new friends and just people from all over the place,” Hudson said.

Both businesses do multiple festivals, but say Steppin’ Out is one of the best for their sales.

“We do a lot of festivals all over Virginia,” Hudson said. “This one being our hometown, it’s one of our favorites to do and it’s one of the largest big town festivals that we do.”

The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

