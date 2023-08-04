Birthdays
Here @ Home offers tips to support students in this new school year

(WSAZ)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The transition back to school can stir up anxiety and stress in some children, but there are ways to tackle those nervous thoughts before stepping into class.

Mia Anderson is a Licensed Professional Counselor with Thriveworks. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about how to help your children adjust to the new school year.

She explained how the transition from elementary to middle school and middle to high school can impact a student’s mental health.

Anderson also suggested ways to cope with those feelings and tips for parents to support their children.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Dana Partin
Dana Partin sworn in to serve on Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
Here @ Home: ROCI Sheriff's Office Greenway Patrol
