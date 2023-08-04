Here @ Home offers tips to support students in this new school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The transition back to school can stir up anxiety and stress in some children, but there are ways to tackle those nervous thoughts before stepping into class.

Mia Anderson is a Licensed Professional Counselor with Thriveworks. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about how to help your children adjust to the new school year.

She explained how the transition from elementary to middle school and middle to high school can impact a student’s mental health.

Anderson also suggested ways to cope with those feelings and tips for parents to support their children.

