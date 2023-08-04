Town of Hurt purchases Staunton Plaza with plans to bring the shopping center back to life

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Hurt plans to bring back the beauty and business that was once in the Staunton Plaza decades ago as a way to promote economic growth for the town as a whole.

The town recently purchased the Staunton Plaza for $165,000.

The abandoned storefronts are one of the first sights for visitors and residents when traveling through the town.

“We don’t see the rundown nature that we have here; we see this as a starting point,” said Gary Hodnett, Mayor of Hurt. “This is our Main Street. So, this has to be the anchor that carries what people see when they come to town, what they see when they leave town, and that’s how we’re looking at this. This is a rebirth of the town of Hurt.”

The purchase includes the 28,000-square-foot former Winn-Dixie building, which has been vacant for 20-30 years.

The Mayor says the purchase will help lower taxes for the residents.

“It’s all about the dollars. People in town truly have very little help when it comes to taxes to offset what they’re paying. So, this is going to be very vital to the future growth of the town, helping with taxes, and bringing in revenue. It carries a lot of weight here,” added Mayor Hodnett.

They plan to renovate the entire plaza along with the parking lot and signage. The Mayor says the current tenants will have the option to stay if they’d like.

“Of course, we want to keep these tenants as long as they want to be here, but that doesn’t mean that we may not, or may do remodeling in their suites and on the outside,” explained Mayor Hodnett.

They say they’ve already had lots of interest from potential developers, but they are not yet sure what will become of the old Winn-Dixie.

“The likelihood of a grocery store going back into the space is not very likely,” said Matt Rowe, Pittsylvania County Director of Economic Development. “It’s just due to the fact that you have a tremendous competition just across the river in Altavista with existing grocery chains. So, it’s really going to be, what does the community need that is different from what’s already available?”

Their next steps are to apply for grants and hear from the community on what they’d like to see move into the former Winn-Dixie.

