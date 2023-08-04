Tyson Foods to give away thousands of pounds of protein to Danville community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tyson Foods is hosting a community job fair and protein giveaway Saturday at the Danville Police Department.

They will give out around 26,500 pounds of chicken, beef, and sausage to those at the fair from 8 a.m. to noon.

The giveaway will be drive-through style and they will hand out one box of protein per car.

They are looking to get the word out about their open positions such as machine operators, forklift operators, and quality assurance technicians.

“There’s need for food for all of us,” said Nancy Frank, Danville Plant Manager. “This is an opportunity for Tyson to share with the community our values of involvement, of caring about our team members and the communities that we all live in.”

They plan to host another job fair and giveaway at Gretna Middle School August 26 from 8 a.m. to noon.

