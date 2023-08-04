Beliveau Winery is opening their tasting room for the season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm, Winery and Brewery is opening its Sugar Shack Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, from 3-6 p.m.

Owner and winemaker Yvan Beliveau dropped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this weekend, including wine tasting, wine education and what wine pairs with what foods.

Farm-harvested lumber was used to build the Sugar Shack, with walnut and maple sugar trees.

The Sugar Shack is exclusive to guests ages 21 and above, dogs and other animals are not allowed.

Wine Club Members have exclusive use from noon - 3 p.m. and the public (ages 21 and above) from 3-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

