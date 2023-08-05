Birthdays
3 found dead in the James River; Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning after three bodies were found in the James River at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received reports on Friday around 7:43 pm of three missing swimmers.

According to police, two juveniles and an adult family member were swimming in the James River in the Arnold’s Valley area of Rockbridge County.

Rescue crews were unable to find the swimmers Friday evening, but their bodies were recovered Saturday morning a short distance from where they were last seen.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

