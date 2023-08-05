Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing elderly man

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man last seen at 6:15 a.m. on Friday at the Bedford Memorial Hospital.

William K. Regan is described as a white male, 6′2″ tall, gray hair with a gray beard, brown eyes, and weighs 305 pounds. Regan was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short sleeve t-shirt, a green vest, a hat, and black slippers.

Regan may be driving a blue 2015 Kia Sportage with the Virginia tag TWS-1202 pictured below.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, Regan has been confused recently and does not have his cellphone with him.

Anyone with any information regarding his is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 540-586-7827.

William Regan's Car (Credit: Bedford Sheriff's Office)

