Carroll County mourns loss of Sheriff’s Deputy

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheriff Kevin Kemp of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the passing of a Sheriff’s Deputy.

The cause of death was not law enforcement related.

The name of the Deputy will not been released until the next of kin has been notified.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

