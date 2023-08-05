Danville bank robbery suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A North Carolina man has been arrested for the July 20, 2023 robbery of Carter Bank and Trust on South Main Street in Danville.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, has been charged with robbery, threats to bomb or damage buildings and grand larceny

Brown was arrested Saturday night in North Carolina, and will be extradited back to Virginia for trial.

The Danville Police Department issued a statement thanking the community for their help and assistance during this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.