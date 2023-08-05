Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville bank robbery suspect arrested

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, suspect in Danville bank robbery
Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, suspect in Danville bank robbery(Danville PD)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A North Carolina man has been arrested for the July 20, 2023 robbery of Carter Bank and Trust on South Main Street in Danville.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, has been charged with robbery, threats to bomb or damage buildings and grand larceny

Brown was arrested Saturday night in North Carolina, and will be extradited back to Virginia for trial.

The Danville Police Department issued a statement thanking the community for their help and assistance during this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Rob Dean.
Roanoke attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation
Kelly Louwerse Cusick
Roanoke City Police in search of endangered woman
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Carroll County mourns loss of Sheriff’s deputy
This weekend will warm up again. Sunday features the best chances for isolated storms.
Saturday is the perfect pool day; rain chances increase through weekend
'Foreign National' Fraud
Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents

Latest News

Rich Creek Police investigate stabbing
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 5, 2023
Saturday, August 5 - Morning Forecast
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion